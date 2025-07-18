'Alligator Alcatraz': DeSantis says Florida's immigration detention center has 'zero impact' on Everglades

The Brief Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis claims that the newly opened "Alligator Alcatraz" has "zero impact" on the Everglades and restoration efforts. Environmental groups and experts say the facility's operation poses myriad concerns that could negatively affect the Everglades and its wildlife. The Florida immigration detention center is surrounded by alligators, pythons, mosquitos and swampland, and is at risk of dangerous flooding.



Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis claims that the newly opened "Alligator Alcatraz" immigration detention center has "zero impact" on the Everglades and restoration efforts.

However, environmental groups and experts say the facility's operation poses myriad concerns.

‘No different footprint’

What they're saying:

DeSantis has dismissed concerns about the environmental impact of "Alligator Alcatraz," which opened earlier this month, on the Florida Everglades.

CLICK TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX LOCAL APP

He claims it will have "zero impact" on the Everglades and restoration efforts, despite its location in a sensitive ecosystem and the potential for pollution and habitat degradation from increased human activity. DeSantis suggests that the facility utilizes an already-built, remote airstrip, incurring "no different footprint."

At a press conference on Friday, DeSantis signed a new agreement to benefit Everglades restoration efforts and answered reporters' questions about the center.

"It's just not an issue," DeSantis said.

However, environmental groups and experts say the facility's operation poses concerns, such as light, air and wastewater pollution, which could negatively affect the Everglades and its wildlife, including the Florida panther.

Environmental groups sue to block ‘Alligator Alcatraz’

The other side:

Environmental groups filed a federal lawsuit at the end of June in an attempt to block "Alligator Alcatraz."

The site has long been a battleground for conservationists. In the 1970s, the area was nearly turned into the world’s largest airport before opposition, led by environmentalist Marjory Stoneman Douglas, halted the plans. The site later became federally protected land under the Big Cypress National Preserve.

Critics say it threatens endangered species and violates environmental law by bypassing review and public input.

Federal agencies have not issued public statements on whether environmental reviews will proceed.

What is Alligator Alcatraz?

The backstory:

Florida's controversial "Alligator Alcatraz" immigration detention center opened on July 1, and the first group of detainees arrived on July 3. The opening day event was marked by a visit from President Donald Trump and Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem. At least 700 people are now being held at the facility, according to the lawsuit. DeSantis said the facility can "easily" house 3,000 to 4,000 detainees.

The facility, located in the Florida Everglades at the abandoned Dade-Collier Training and Transition Airport, was quickly constructed and named "Alligator Alcatraz" to highlight its remote and swampy location. The opening of the facility was a collaborative effort between Florida and the federal government, with DeSantis using emergency powers to take over the site.

SIGN-UP FOR FOX 35'S BREAKING NEWS, DAILY NEWS NEWSLETTERS

The 5,000-bed immigration detention center is built out of temporary tents, trailers and chain-link fences with barbed wire. It is surrounded by alligators, pythons, mosquitos and swampland, and is at risk of dangerous flooding.

Critics of the facility, including Rep. Maxwell Frost, say the site is inhumane, while supporters argue the system is overwhelmed. Members of Congress who have visited the site report abysmal conditions, including searing hot temperatures, lack of access to water, backed-up toilets and sewage, inadequate food, and denial of religious rights.

Last month, DeSantis also announced plans to build a second detention facility at North Florida’s Camp Blanding, a training site for the Florida National Guard. He said plans for the facility would move forward "once there’s a demand" for bed space and more detainees are housed at the Everglades site.