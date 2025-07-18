Gov. DeSantis signs new EAA Reservoir Agreement with U.S. Army for Everglades restoration

The Brief Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has signed a new EAA Reservoir Agreement with the United States Army. The agreement is between the state of Florida and the federal government, specifically the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, to construct the Everglades Agricultural Area (EAA) Storage Reservoir. DeSantis said the new agreement will help to accelerate the restoration of America's Everglades and to expedite the completion of the EAA reservoir.



Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signed a new EAA Reservoir Agreement with the United States Army on Friday. DeSantis said the new agreement will help to accelerate the restoration of America's Everglades and to expedite the completion of the EAA reservoir.

Here's what we know about the new agreement and what it means for the Sunshine State.

What does the new EAA Reservoir Agreement include?

What we know:

DeSantis said the new agreement states the Army will accelerate the necessary federal funding and expedite the construction completion of the reservoir from 2034 to 2029.

The agreement grants the state authority to construct the inflow and outflow pump stations and other auxiliary features of the reservoir, allowing the Army to fully focus on the main reservoir basin.

The governor said the agreement also allows Florida to provide support for the ongoing construction of the main basin and to step in if the assigned vendors don't get the job done.

DeSantis said Florida will also take construction of the Blue Shanty Flowway, which will fully carry new clean water south from the reservoir across obstacles. The agreement will also allow the Army to expedite permits removing the "red tape" and authorize Florida to manage future projects on their behalf.

‘The proof is in the pudding’

What they're saying:

DeSantis called the new agreement a "massive effort" that will lead to a multitude of benefits.

"This is a really big deal," DeSantis said. "We're working together and maximizing the resources and abilities that each of us brings to the table."

What's next:

Construction of the reservoir is underway, with the state initially constructing the stormwater treatment area and the federal government focusing on the reservoir itself.

DeSantis said bids for the pump stations will be sent out soon.

What is the EAA Reservoir?

Dig deeper:

The EAA reservoir is a key component of the Comprehensive Everglades Restoration Plan (CERP) and aims to store excess water from Lake Okeechobee, treat it in a stormwater treatment area, and then convey it south to the Everglades and Florida Bay.

The project includes two main components: a 6,500-acre stormwater treatment area (STA) built by the South Florida Water Management District (SFWMD) and a 10,500-acre reservoir built by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.

The agreement facilitates the construction of the reservoir, which is designed to reduce damaging discharges to coastal estuaries and improve water flow to the Everglades ecosystem.

The project is expected to reduce harmful discharges to coastal estuaries, improve water quality in the Everglades and provide a more reliable water supply for the region.

Water vegetation is seen under the water in Everglades wetlands in Everglades National Park, Florida on September 30, 2021. (Photo by CHANDAN KHANNA/AFP via Getty Images) Expand