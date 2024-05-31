Alleged Winter Springs carjacker to appear in federal court Friday

Jordanish Torres-Garcia, the man who allegedly carjacked Katherine Altagracia Guerrero De Aguasvivas in broad daylight in April, is scheduled to appear in federal court on Friday morning.

The 28-year-old's arraignment is set for 11:30 a.m. at the U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Florida in Orlando, documents show.

It remains unclear at this time if Torres-Garcia will be present at the hearing where a judge will read the charges against him. Those charges include a federal carjacking resulting in death, according to authorities.

Jordanish Torres-Garcia was federally charged with carjacking resulting in death. The charges came after he was arrested on an unrelated warrant from a weapons-related crime in Puerto Rico.

He made his first appearance in court on April 25 for a probable case hearing. At the time, a judge ordered Torres-Garcia to stay in the U.S. because of the deadly carjacking case, even though there's a warrant out for his arrest in Puerto Rico. Next steps include waiting for the case to be brought before a grand jury.

Jordanish Torres-Garcia made his first appearance in court on April 25, 2024 for a probable cause hearing. He has been charged federally with carjacking resulting in death.

Guerrero De Aguasvivas, of Homestead, was driving from South to Central Florida on April 11 when she was carjacked at gunpoint at a Winter Springs intersection, an incident that was caught on witness video and has since gone viral.

Torres-Garcia was first linked to the carjacking, which claimed the life of 31-year-old Guerrero De Aguasvivas, when law enforcement discovered he had a connection to the purchase of the green Acura that was reportedly following and bumping into the woman's car in the minutes before the alleged incident.

His phone number matched the number of the person who bought the car, and in his Facebook profile picture – connected to the account he used to buy the Acura on Facebook Marketplace – he was wearing the same outfit as the one used in the alleged carjacking, according to Sheriff Lemma. His phone number was also linked to a previous Orange County burglary report.

Katherine Altagracia Guerrero De Aguasvivas was carjacked on April 11, 2024 in Winter Springs, Florida. A witness caught the incident on video.

Torres-Garcia was arrested April 19 on a warrant for a weapons-related crime in Puerto Rico and has since remained in custody in Seminole County.

Katherine Altagracia Guerrero De Aguasvivas, 31, was carjacked on April 11, 2024 in Winter Springs, Florida.

The federal affidavit revealed that Torres-Garcia met with an unidentified subject 30 minutes before the carjacking, where he received the AR-15 that was used in the alleged crime. He said he was paid $1,500 to take Guerrero De Aguasvivas and "deliver her to another individual," the affidavit said. It remains unclear at this time to whom or to where she was supposed to be taken, but officials said they believe this incident is related to drugs.

Hours later, Guerrero De Aguasvivas' vehicle was found engulfed in flames in Osceola County. A body was found inside, which is believed to be that of Guerrero De Aguasvivas. The FBI affidavit noted that Guerrero De Aguasvivas was shot multiple times.

The carjacking investigation has since been turned over to the feds.