Survey shows 93 percent had a 'negative experience' with Florida's unemployment application process

A new survey from Rep. Stephanie Murphy shows an alarming number of people are frustrated with Florida's unemployment system.

Murphy surveyed more than 8,000 people about Florida's unemployment system.

The survey found that 93 percent of people had a "negative experience" with the Department of Economic Opportunity unemployment application process.

"We are coming up on the first of the month and people are worried about how they’re going to pay their bills," Rep. Murphy said. "This system has failed them."

The survey found that less than 3 percent of people said their application was accepted and they received benefits.

Most who had technical issues with the Department of Economic Opportunity's website said they had issues with the website crashing, freezing or the page would not load.

"We have got to figure out a way to push Florida to do better," Rep. Murphy said. "To do better than a system that was built to not give people unemployment benefits."

People will not be able to check the status of their unemployment claims this weekend.

The unemployment website, Connect, is unavailable until Monday morning.

Rep. Murphy is asking the state to fix the troubled unemployment system that Floridians desperately need.

"They are adhering to the stay-at-home orders so that we don’t’ spread this virus and they expect their state government to have their back at this moment," Rep. Murphy said.

According to the DEO website, as of Saturday night, they've processed more than 45 percent of verified claims.