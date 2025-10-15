Ace Cafe Sanford is now officially open in historic downtown location

The Brief The Ace Cafe has reopened a new Central Florida location in Sanford. The old Ace Cafe in downtown Orlando closed in May of 2023. Opening weekend features an all-day "Biketoberfest" on Saturday with two stages for live music, outdoor bars, and a full lunch and dinner menu.



It is a historic night in downtown Sanford as the Ace Cafe has officially opened.

The old Ace Cafe in downtown Orlando closed about two years ago.

Local perspective:

Sean Kelley, founder of 73 Moto, and Steve Glum, founder of Ace Café Orlando, which closed in May 2023, partnered with George Tsuchnikas, owner of Ace Cafe London, are to develop the new spot on N. Laurel Ave., just a block north of W. 1st St. The new Ace Café is near Henry's Depot, inside the old feed store.

The owners kept the building as authentic as possible while also staying true to motorcycle and classic car enthusiasts.

"Used to be a feed store. It's about 100 years old. It's been completely refurbished. As you can see, it didn't have a kitchen or plumbing or two bars and a main floor and all that, but it sure does now!" explained Glum. "Everything is pretty much original in here. I mean, we saved this floor. The floor is the vibe of this building. When you're here at night, it feels like something, man. When you walk in here, there is a rich undertone to this room. So we saved it, and we did not want to have to, you know, tile over it."

What's next:

There has been anticipation for the reopening of this iconic business. This weekend will feature an all-day "Biketoberfest."

Saturday's bash includes two stages for live music, outdoor bars, and a full lunch and dinner menu.