Ace Café returning to Central Florida at new Sanford location: 'It's on and it's official'

Ace Café is returning to Central Florida a year after the popular biker hangout and concert venue closed its downtown Orlando location. The new location will be in Sanford.

The restaurant posted on its Facebook page, "It's on, and it's official." The founder of Ace Café Orlando has partnered with the owner of Ace Café London to develop the new spot at 115 N. Laurel Ave., just a block north of W. 1st St.

Commercial real estate expert Zack McNamara of Franklin Street Commercial Real Estate said it would fit the area well.

"That location is about four miles from I-4, but I think it puts you closer to a more motorcycle-centric customer, between the folks in Daytona, which is less than an hour away, and DeLand, as well," McNamara explained.

Developer Sean Kelley filed plans with the City of Sanford to renovate and upgrade the building on Laurel Ave. Property plans show an event space with a stage, bar, kitchen, multipurpose area, workroom, and retail space.

MORE HEADLINES:

McNamara said this venue would be smaller than the Ace Café that stood in downtown Orlando.

"It's going to be a lot tighter fit than downtown. Downtown was north of 30,000 square feet. This building is more in the range of 12,000 square feet and just over half an acre, so a lot of their parking is going to be heavily reliant on-street parking."

Developer Sean Kelley has filed plans with the City of Sanford to renovate and upgrade the building on Laurel Ave. that could become home to an Ace Cafe.

Plans filed with the city also show the iconic Ace Café sign slated to be attached to the side of the building.

McNamara said a venue like this would add to the city's nightlife.

"I think something like Ace Café coming to Sanford really allows people to come from all over, even on off-nights, during the weekdays, Tuesdays, Thursday nights when they're having events and different meet-ups at Ace."