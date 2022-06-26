A guide to Disney's Fourth of July treats

article

With Independence Day fast approaching, Disney has made sure to include red, white and blue treats for guests to enjoy in honor of the holiday.

Each Florida park will offer a wide variety of July 4th treats for you and your family to enjoy. Take a look at the treats you can expect to see at Disney parks and other attractions.

Magic Kingdom

Disney's Berry Shortcake and Red Velvet Cookie Ice Cream Sandwich ( via Disney Parks Blog)

The Berry Shortcake is found at the Columbia Harbour House and is a shortcake topped with blue and red berries and whipped cream. It will be available from July 1-July 4.

The Chicago-style All Beef Hotdog savors tongues with its traditional green relish, pickles, and marinated diced tomatoes. It can be found at Casey's Corner from July 1 - August 11.

Available July 1-4, the Plaza Ice Cream Parlor will sell a Red Velvet Cookie Ice Cream Sandwich topped with star sprinkles.

EPCOT

Disney's Liege Waffle and Cake Pops ( via Disney Parks Blog)

Experience The American Dream with a frozen Fanta Wild Cherry, frozen Fanta Blue Raspberry and vanilla ice cream all in one cup. Available now at Fife & Drum.

Red, white and blue cake pops will be available at Sunshine Seasons from July 1- July 4.

The Connections Café will have the Fourth of July Liege Waffle, with a crisp brioche dough topped with pearl sugar and themed sprinkles. Available July 1- July 4th.

Hollywood Studios

Disney's Apple Pie Cupcake, Frangipane Bar, Lunch Box Tart, and Lunch Box Parfait ( via Disney Parks Blog)

The Backlot Express and Rosie's All-American Café will have a yellow cupcake filled with an apple pie filling frosted with salted caramel buttercream and cinnamon streusel. The cupcake will come with silver, red, white and blue Mickey ears. Available July 1- July 4.

Get a Red, White and Blue Raspberry Frangipane Bar from July 1- July 4 at The Trolley Car Café and ABC Commissary.

Woody's Lunch Box will have a Fourth of July Lunch Box Tart complete with a cherry pie filling available July 1-July 4. It will also have a Lunch Box Parfait including blue raspberry and strawberry gelatin, whipped cream and fresh berries available only on July 4.

Disney Springs

Disney's Apple Pie Éclair ( via Disney Parks Blog)

Indulge in an Apple Pie Éclair filled with a white chocolate cinnamon apple mousse topped with caramel ganache and cinnamon apples. Available from June 30- July 4 at Amorette's Patisserie.

The Daily Poutine is offering a Cheeseburger Poutine from June 29- July 31. The poutine will include French fries, ground beef, cheese sauce, bacon, tomato, lettuce, pickles and ketchup and mustard.

Resorts

Disney's Sparkling Strawberry and Stars and Stripes drink ( via Disney Parks Blog)

Available across the resorts, guests can try a Sparkling Strawberry which includes Prosecco and strawberry purée. Guests can also sip on the Stars and Stripes, which is a Bacardi Raspberry Rum blended with pineapple, raspberry purée and coconut topped with blue curaçao. Only available July 1-July 4.

Only available at the World Premiere, End Zone, and Intermission food courts, guests can enjoy a Firecracker Push Up Pop which includes layers of strawberry cake, lemon buttercream frosting and sprinkles. Available July 1- July 4.

Disney's Star-Spangled Cupcake ( via Disney Parks Blog)

The Star-Spangled Cupcake will be available at the Landscape of Flavors and Everything POP Shopping & Dining from July 1- July 4. The yellow cupcake is filled with a watermelon curd and topped with lemon buttercream and white chocolate stars.

Get a Berry Blast Trifile at the Beach Club Market and the Market at Ale & Compass. The trifile includes layers of strawberry mousse, vanilla cupcake crumbles, whipped cream and a blueberry compote. Available from July 1-July 4.

Disney's Freedom Cheesecake and Independence Day Cupcake ( via Disney Parks Blog)

Disney's Boardwalk Bakery is offering two types of cake to try from July 1- July 4. The Freedom Cheesecake has a red velvet brownie base topped with vanilla cheesecake, sweet cream and a white chocolate garnish. The Independence Day Cupcake is a cinnamon flavored cupcake with an apple pie filling topped with vanilla cream.

The Centertown Market will offer more than just sweets this Fourth of July. The Caribbean Sticky Ribs are spareribs coated in an orange chili with mango slaw on the side. They will also offer a Firecracker Brownie alongside the Spyglass Grill that is layered with graham cracker crust, chocolate chip brownie, and topped with a brown butter caramel mousse and popping candy. Available July 1- July 4.

Disney's Fourth of July Fruit Tart ( via Disney Parks Blog)

From July 1-July 4, the Contempo Café will offer a Fourth of July Fruit Tart that is filled with blackberry custard and topped with a vanilla popsicle and fresh berries.

The Gasparilla Island Grill will offer a gluten-free red, white and blue cookie sandwich from July 1- July 4. They will also sell an S'mores Marshmallow Pop in which a marshmallow pop is coated in dark chocolate with a graham cracker crumble from July 1 to August 29.

Disney's Sweet & Spicy Ribs ( via Disney Parks Blog)

The Riverside Mill Food Court and Sassagoula Floatworks and Food Factory will have Sweet & Spicy Ribs from July 1-July 4. The tender pork ribs are coated in a sweet and spicy BBQ sauce served with a side or baked beans, corn on the cob and coleslaw. They will also offer the Firecracker Brownie.

Disney's Fourth of July Layer Cake ( via Disney Parks Blog)

At Good's Food to go and The Artist Palette, guests can enjoy a Fourth of July Layer Cake from July 1- July 4. Guests can taste the layers of red velvet cake filled with blue and white buttercream frosting topped with a patriotic sprinkle surprise.

Disney's Fourth of July Firecracker and Patriotic Wave drink ( via Disney Parks Blog)

Le Petit Café is offering a Fourth of July Firecracker that consists of milk chocolate mousse and morello cherries from July 1- July 4.

Only at Bar Riva, guests can enjoy the Patriotic Wave that is a spin-off of the Mediterranean Wave with the addition of blue curaçao and hibiscus. This drink is only available July 1- July 5 and July 14- July 17.

Disney's Lemon Mousse Cake ( via Disney Parks Blog)

The Roaring Fork will offer a Lemon Mousse Cake from July 1 - July 4. Guests can tame their palette with a lemon cake topped with white chocolate lemon mousse with a blueberry compote center and chocolate stars on top.

Visit Disney Parks Blog to find some of these delectable foods and more from Florida to California.