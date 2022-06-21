Did someone really spray Cheez Whiz while riding Big Thunder Mountain at Disneyland?

A video making the rounds on social media and various blogs appears to show someone spraying Cheez Whiz while on a ride at California's Disneyland Resort.

The five-second video, shared on TikTok by account @_disney._stuff_ earlier in the week, was captioned "Mickey just got cheezed" and appears to show someone spraying a line of processed cheese while on Big Thunder Mountain Railroad and then laughing afterward.

It's unclear when this allegedly happened or why. It's also unclear if Disneyland's team was able to identify the person. Disneyland did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Several people commented on the TikTok video expressing frustration in the apparent lack of respect for the ride and cast members (Disney employees).