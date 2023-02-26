9yo Nigerian adoptee comes home to Orlando after 3 year odyssey

9-year-old Ivy Lord has finally come to her new home in the United States, after an epic journey that spanned more than three years and tens of thousands of miles.

Ivy's adoptive parents, Lisa and Ian, were overcome with emotion as Ivy and Lisa arrived at Orlando International Airport, the final leg of their flights from Lagos, Nigeria. "Three years ago she was adopted and it's finally here, she's finally home and I know she's a little overwhelmed right now, but she feels so loved and so supported," Lisa Lord said.

FOX35 first brought you Ivy's story in June of 2021, when the Lords officially adopted Ivy from a Nigerian orphanage, but couldn't get US officials to grant her a visa to bring her to the States. The Lords came to FOX35, along with their US Representative and Senators, to help get her home. We reported after that, how the Lords went abroad for weeks at a time to be with Ivy in Nigeria and other countries, while they worked desperately with lawyers on her paperwork.

Ivy is now home in Montverde with her parents and younger brothers, after her paperwork finally cleared. "We're thrilled!" Lisa said, "you think, is it ever gonna happen? And it is! It did! It's here!"

Her father Ian said it had been a wild ride. "Amazing, exhilarating, exciting, I'm finally glad that it's behind us. Now we can move on with our lives, she can learn about our culture in the United States, happy to be a family. It's complete! Yay!"

They say Ivy's ready to experience a world she's never imagined before, and Lisa says she has a message for other families considering adoption, now that their struggles are behind them: "Anybody who's considering it, it's worth it, in the end."