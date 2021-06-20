Central Florida family struggling with international adoption

Ian and Lisa Lord are trying to expand their family by adopting an 8-year-old girl living in Nigeria.

Her name is Ivy.

The Lords flew to Nigeria two years ago to adopt her. They did all of the paperwork and got everything cleared.

Ivy is their daughter now, but the family can't get her a visa to join them in the United States.

They say the Trump administration policies first slowed the work and then COVID added to the delay.

The Lords say they recently got a letter saying the visa can't be approved because they need to get more paperwork documenting Ivy's arrival at the orphanage.

Ivy is the Lord's second adopted child. They say without her, their family isn't complete.

If they can't get a visa for her to come to the U.S., they say they might have to relocate to England. Ian also has British citizenship.

If you would like to help the family, visit their Facebook page, Bring Ivy Home.

