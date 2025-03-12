Daughter reunites with 94-year-old blind father who survived Seminole County tornado

The Brief A 94-year-old man survived an EF2 tornado that severely damaged his roof, leaving his home exposed. After difficulty contacting him due to downed cell lines, his daughter, Peggy Sills, was able to reunite with him thanks to a Seminole County deputy escorting her realtor. Despite the damage, Sills remains optimistic and confident they will recover.



A 94-year-old blind man lost a large portion of his roof in Monday’s EF2 tornado.

What we know:

A 94-year-old blind man, named Keith, survived an EF2 tornado that struck his home on Monday. The tornado caused significant damage, ripping off a large portion of his roof, leaving the structure with exposed tresses and gaping holes.

Despite being on the second floor at the time, Keith was unharmed. His neighborhood was temporarily blocked off by first responders, making it difficult for family and friends to check on him.

What we don't know:

While Keith's immediate safety was confirmed, the extent of the long-term structural damage to his home is unclear. Details on how Keith will handle the repairs, including specific plans for temporary shelter or assistance, have not been fully explained.

The backstory:

After the storm, cell phone lines were down. Family and friends unable to connect with loved ones in the Whispering Winds neighborhood attempted to check on them.

Keith’s daughter, Peggy Sills, lives three hours away from her father and was unable to reach him. She sent her realtor to check on him, but the entrance to the neighborhood was blocked off by first responders, creating a tense situation. The realtor was eventually allowed to visit Keith with help from Seminole County deputies.

Timeline:

The tornado struck on Monday, and Peggy Sills learned of the damage shortly after the emergency alert. She worked quickly to send her realtor to check on Keith, and after some assistance from Seminole County deputies, they were able to make contact. Peggy arrived to reunite with her father once she was able to reach the neighborhood.

What they're saying:

Peggy Sills, Keith’s daughter, jumped into the car as soon as she heard about the tornado, but since she lives three hours away, she sent someone to check on him: her realtor.

"They wouldn’t let them in, and my reaction was, over my dead body! Somebody’s getting in! When I get there, they’re not going to stop me," Sills said. "I turned to my husband, and I said, ‘Eddie, you’re going to have to do the distraction thing, and I’m running the other way’ – might as well do it like the movies!"

Fortunately for Sills, it didn’t come to that. FOX 35’s Hannah Mackenzie asked Seminole County deputies if they would be willing to escort the realtor to check on Keith. They did.

"You were able to help my real estate agent get across the border and get to him," Sills said. "And we were in constant contact until I could get here."

A small act of kindness led to a whole lot of relief for Sills and her family. When she was able to reunite with her dad, she said she was overcome with emotion.

"I hugged him and cried; he was safe, I needed to see that," Sills said. "He was safe, and then I just looked at him and said, ‘You’re the one that got hit by a tornado, and I’m the one crying!"

Now, Sills and Keith are dealing with insurance and a long list of repairs, but she said they will bounce back.

"My dad is very strong, so we’ll get through this," Sills said. "[I’m] a little bit emotional sometimes, but we’ll get through this."

