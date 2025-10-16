911 callers report alleged underage drinking at Winter Park doctor's home: 'We need medical attention'

The Brief A Winter Park doctor faces charges after police said a 15-year-old girl was found unconscious from drinking at her son’s house party, police said. Officers found evidence of alcohol use among dozens of teens, according to an arrest report. Police said the homeowner was charged with hosting an open house party and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.



A Central Florida doctor is accused of allowing a party inside her Winter Park home where police said teenagers consumed alcohol.

That alleged party led to multiple 911 calls and a chaotic scene for first responders.

What we know:

Police responded to Dr. Hao Tran's home in Winter Park early Saturday morning after receiving multiple calls about underage individuals "falling down drunk."

A 15-year-old girl was found vomiting and barely coherent, requiring transport to Advent Health.

Tran allowed her son's friends from Trinity Preparatory School to host a party at her home, according to police. Tran's son claimed uninvited guests brought the alcohol, and she stayed in her bedroom most of the night until alerted about the passed-out teenager.

Police said more than two dozen teenagers were allegedly consuming alcohol when they responded to the home just after 12:30 a.m. following multiple 911 calls.

Why you should care:

The incident raises concerns about adult supervision and the safety of minors at social gatherings, highlighting the legal implications of providing alcohol to underage individuals.

What's next:

Tran faces charges of contributing to the delinquency of a minor and providing alcohol to people under 21, with further legal proceedings expected.

What we don't know:

Details about how the uninvited guests accessed the party and whether Tran was aware of the alcohol consumption remain unclear. The full extent of legal consequences for Tran is yet to be determined.