9 injured after fiery crash in Ocala, multiple people ejected from bed of truck, fire officials say

Nine people were injured after a crash in Ocala that involved multiple ejections and a vehicle fire, fire rescue officials said.

The Ocala Fire Rescue said that units responded to reports of a motor vehicle accident with ejections and a vehicle fire at the 6100-block of West Highway 40 on Monday morning.

Upon arrival, they said that crews found multiple patients on the ground a vehicle on fire. Three vehicles were involved in the accident, one of which was occupied by seven individuals. Five of them were seated in the bed of the truck and ejected upon impact. The other two vehicles held just one occupant each.

Nine people were reportedly injured and included three drivers and six passengers. Two of the patients were transported as trauma alerts, they said.

This story was written in Orlando, Florida.