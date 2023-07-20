Florida man, 80, arrested for allegedly shooting, killing his wife: police

article

An 80-year-old man was arrested for allegedly shooting and killing his wide, according to Florida police.

Nicholas Coulantes, 80, is facing one count of second degree homicide, the Sanford Police Department said.

Sanford police responded to a 911 call on around 8 a.m. Thursday about a shooting at a residence on the 200 block of South Summerlin Avenue.

The caller, later identified as Coulantes, said that he shot a person in his home, and continued to talk to the dispatcher until officers arrived, police said.

RELATED STORIES:

When officers arrived on-scene, Coulantes was waiting for them on his front yard. After going inside the home, police said they located his wife, Alexandria Coulantes, dead from a gunshot wound.

Police said Coulantes was cooperative, and based on interviews, his wife was shot before he made the 911 call.

An investigation is still ongoing. It remains unclear what caused the alleged shooting.