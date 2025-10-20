8 year-old Seminole County boy shot in home by ricochet bullet, police say

The Brief An eight-year-old boy was shot in the leg inside his home. Another gunshot victim arrived at an Orange County urgent care. Police are investigating if these two cases are related. Authorities said this shooting was an isolated incident between two parties who may know each other.



An eight-year-old child was shot by a ricochet bullet, officials say.

The Casselberry Police Department reported Oct. 19 that an eight-year-old boy was shot in the leg inside an apartment complex on Monarch Circle.

2 people shot

What we know:

Authorities said it appears the suspect meant to hit a man who lived at the apartment complex, but the bullet ricocheted and hit the child instead.

The boy was transported to the hospital for treatment and was released, the department said Oct. 20.

Officials said the shooting is not believed to have been an accidental shooting or related to a domestic violence situation.

A man also arrived at an urgent care in Orange County with a gunshot wound, police confirmed. Officials said they can't confirm if this second gunshot victim is related to the apartment complex shooting, but the department is working to learn more. The man is not cooperating with law enforcement, Casselberry Police said.

Police said this shooting was an isolated incident among people who may know each other. There's no ongoing threat to the community, the department said.

What we don't know:

Police have not released any suspect information at this time. The department said it's still conducting interviews and following up on leads.