Florida's oldest diner is still serving up nostalgia almost 100 years later

There's a lot to be said about a restaurant that stands the test of time. Opened in 1932, Angel's Dining Car claims to be the oldest diner in Florida.

For over 90 years, visitors to the tiny Palatka location have been chowing down on old-fashioned cheeseburgers, fries, onion rings, and hand-spun milkshakes.

When you step inside now, it's like the restaurant is frozen in time: records on the walls, pink diner-style tables, a lime green counter with stools to sit at the counter. Very reminiscent of the 50s and 60s-era. Of course, this only adds to the charm of this Florida hidden gem.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Credit: Josh Taylor

According to the reviews, Angel's is ALWAYS busy – and it seems to be for a good reason.

"Awesome place. Burgers were fresh beef, hand made patties."

"The food is great! Worth every penny and more! Wait staff rocks and it’s fun watching them dodge each other!"

"Great food and fun atmosphere."

"It's dated. It's old. It's nostalgic. It's probably not spic & span clean, but it's doing what it does best - cooking up great hamburgers in a setting that spans generations."

"Great food the service was AWESOME. Got to try if you haven’t."

Angel's history is printed on the back of its menus. In September 1932, Porter Angel bought the diner from Dewy Dorminy with a goal to serve "fresh rolled hamburgers, with a special mustard relish and his famous Pusalow drink."

Porter's daughter reportedly sold the restaurant to John Browning and his family, with the agreement that Porter's history would be preserved and that "the good fresh hamburgers, famous mustard relish and drinks would be prepared just the way he created."

Now, 91 years later, Angel's still stands, owned by Browning, who told Visit Florida that they are the restaurant's "caretakers."

"Angel's belongs to Palatka," he said, according to the publication.

But let's talk more about the food.

This isn't just a hamburger joint. The menu is pretty extensive with a full breakfast menu of pancakes, omelettes, eggs and cinnamon toast. For lunch and dinner, there's a variety of hamburgers, sandwiches, seafood baskets, and salads.

So if you're ever headed toward North Florida, consider stopping at its location at 209 Reid Street, just about two hours from Orlando.