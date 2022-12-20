7 Orlando restaurants Guy Fieri featured on 'Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives'

article

Food Network star Guy Fieri has been showing off the best in culinary cuisine that this country has to offer since 2006 on the popular show "Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives" – including tasty eats in Orlando, Florida!

The City Beautiful has been featured several times on Fieri's way to Flavortown, proving that there is an incredible foodie scene worth diving into. Here are seven places the restaurateur has featured on ‘Triple D’ and when they aired:

The Meatball Stoppe

Season 26, Episode 10 (April 2017): This authentic Italian restaurant features fourteen different types of meatballs and a variety of dishes "handmade like your mamma and nonna's."

Location: 7325 Lake Underhill Rd

Se7en Bites

Season 26, Episode 10 (April 2017): Se7en Bites is a sweet and savory bakeshop specializing in nostalgic southern comfort foods with a modern twist. A diner favorite is the Vanilla Bean Bourbon Bacon Moon Pie. "That is legit," said Fieri after sampling the sweet treat.

Location: 617 Primrose Dr

Willie's Pinchos

Season 26, Episode 11 (April 2017): Specializing in Puerto Rican cuisine, Willie's Pinchos serves up creative dishes like traditional plantain mofongo with crispy caritas and the steaktrami sandwich – filled with steak, pastrami, grilled onions, mustard, cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, and cilantro garlic sauce.

Location: 1718 N Goldenrod Rd

The Pastrami Project

Season 26, Episode 11 (April 2017): According to its Facebook page, The Pastrami Project is Orlando's first and only traditional New York style delicatessen in a food truck. The menu features breakfast items and a variety of sandwiches like Pastrami on Rye, Braised Beef Brisket, and Smoked Turkey.

Location: Food Truck, check out their Facebook page for locations

Mrs. Potato

Season 26, Episode 12 (May 2017): Fieri dubbed Mrs. Potato restaurant "The Potato Institute" after eating at this Brazilian chef-owned eatery that features empanada's, potato Rosti's, and several varieties of loaded baked potatoes.

Location: 4550 S Kirkman Rd

Fat One's Food Truck

Season 26, Episode 12 (May 2017): This hot dog eatery was opened by former NSYNC boy band member Joey Fatone and serves up gourmet hot dogs and Italian ice throughout Central Florida. FOX 35 got to check out the grand opening at the Florida Mall in 2016.

Location: Food Truck, check out their Facebook page for locations

Saigon Noodle and Grill

Season 26, Episode 13 (May 2017): Right in the heart of Orlando’s Milk District – between Bumby Avenue and Washington Street – the restaurant offers Vietnamese cuisine with specialties including Beef Pho Soup, Vermicelli Noodle, Rice Platter, Pan-Fried Noodle, and Family Style entrees.

Location: 101 N Bumby Ave