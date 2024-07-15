Man shot, killed outside Melbourne bar: police

A man has died following a shooting outside a Melbourne bar on Sunday night, according to police.

At 11: 16 p.m., officers were called out to Mugs Pub on Sarno Road for a man who had been shot.

When they arrived, they found the man unresponsive in the parking lot.

Fire and rescue personnel performed life-saving measures at the scene, but the man ultimately died of his injuries. His identity has not been released.

Police are investigating the shooting as a homicide. Anyone with information is asked to call the Melbourne Police Department at 321-608-6731 or Crimeline at 800-423-TIPS.