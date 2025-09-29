51-year-old man drowns at Daytona Beach during hazardous rip currents conditions, officials say

The Brief A 51-year-old man drowned on Saturday at Daytona Beach after swimming while hazardous rip current conditions were present. The Volusia County Beach Safety Ocean Rescue says 13 people were rescued from the rough waters over the weekend. Tropical Storm Imelda is continuing to bring dangerous impacts to the Florida coast, including multiple rounds of high waves, heavy rain, strong wind gusts, and dangerous surf and rip currents.



A 51-year-old man drowned Saturday at Daytona Beach after swimming while hazardous rip current conditions were present, officials say. According to the Volusia County Beach Safety Ocean Rescue, 13 people were rescued from the rough waters over the weekend.

The drowning comes as Tropical Storm Imelda continues to bring dangerous impacts to the Florida coast, including multiple rounds of high waves, heavy rain, strong wind gusts, and dangerous surf and rip currents.

What led to the drowning?

What we know:

According to Volusia County Beach Safety Ocean Rescue, the drowning incident took place just after 5 p.m. Saturday in an unguarded area of the beach near 1515 S. Atlantic Ave. in Daytona Beach.

CLICK TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX LOCAL APP

Rescue officials responded to the incident, but despite lifesaving efforts, the 51-year-old man from out of state did not survive.

At the time of the incident, officials say red flags were being flown due to the hazardous rip current conditions present.

(Credit: Volusia Sheriff's Office)

What we don't know:

The identity of the man who drowned has not yet been released.

By the numbers:

Over the weekend, the Volusia County Beach Safety Ocean Rescue says 13 people were saved from the rough waters.

Big picture view:

Even though Tropical Storm Imelda isn't making landfall in the United States, we're still feeling its impacts.

Imelda is currently bringing dangerous impacts to the Florida coast, including multiple rounds of high waves, heavy rain, strong wind gusts, and dangerous surf and rip currents.

Image 1 of 3 ▼

What you can do:

Officials say red flags will continue to be flown throughout the week, as forecasts call for very strong and dangerous rip currents along the coastline.

SIGN-UP FOR FOX 35'S BREAKING NEWS, DAILY NEWS NEWSLETTERS

Beach safety officials strongly urge all visitors and residents to always swim in front of a staffed lifeguard tower, as swimming in guarded areas greatly reduces the risk of drowning.

What they're saying:

"We cannot stress enough the importance of swimming near lifeguards, especially during hazardous conditions," the Volusia County Beach Safety Ocean Rescue said. "Rip currents are powerful and can develop quickly, putting even strong swimmers at risk."