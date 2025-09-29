National Hurricane Center: Tropical Storm Imelda expected to become hurricane, slam Southeast coast

The Brief The National Hurricane Center (NHC) says Tropical Storm Imelda could become Hurricane Imelda by Tuesday. Indirect impacts, such as rain, gusty winds, massive waves, coastal flooding and dangerous rip currents, are expected along the coast from Florida to North Carolina. Meanwhile, Hurricane Humberto is expected to remain a major hurricane (Category 3 or higher) into Tuesday.



Tropical Storm Imelda is slowly continuing to strengthen as it spins across the northwestern Bahamas, and forecasters with the National Hurricane Center (NHC) say the storm could become Hurricane Imelda by Tuesday.

Tracking Tropica Storm Imelda

What we know:

As of 5 a.m. Monday, the NHC says Tropical Storm Imelda is located about 60 miles south of the Great Abaco Island and about 295 miles southeast of Cape Canaveral, Florida.

Forecasters say Imelda is moving toward the north near 8 mph, and a generally northward motion is expected to continue today.

Maximum sustained winds for the storm are near 45 mph with higher gusts, and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 175 miles, primarily east of the center.

The estimated minimum central pressure of the storm is 996 mb.

What's next:

On Tuesday, the NHC says Imelda is expected to turn sharply to the east-northeast.

On the forecast track, the center of the system is expected to move across the northwestern Bahamas Monday and then turn east-northeastward, moving away from the southeastern U.S. by the middle part of this week.

Gradual strengthening of Imelda is forecast, and the storm could become a hurricane on Tuesday.

Will Tropical Storm Imelda impact Florida?

Local perspective:

The NHC says the forecast track for Imelda shows the future hurricane making a sharp turn to the east, sparing the Southeast from direct impacts from the storm.

However, indirect impacts, such as rain, gusty winds, massive waves, coastal flooding and dangerous rip currents, are expected along the coast from Florida to North Carolina.

The NHC said water could rise 1-2 feet from the Volusia/Brevard County line in Florida northward to the South Santee River in South Carolina if the storm surge occurs during the next several high-tide cycles.

Big picture view:

The NHC says a Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for portions of the Northwestern Bahamas, including Eleuthera, the Abacos, Grand Bahama Island and the surrounding keys. A Tropical Storm Warning means that tropical storm conditions are expected somewhere within the warning area in this case within 12 hours. Forecasters say interests in Bermuda should monitor the progress of Imelda.

Tracking Hurricane Humberto

What we know:

Meanwhile, the NHC says Hurricane Humberto is expected to remain a major hurricane (Category 3 or higher) into Tuesday after it underwent rapid intensification over the weekend and became a monster Category 5 hurricane.

As of 5 a.m. on Monday, Hurricane Humberto is located in the open Atlantic Ocean about 375 miles south-southwest of Bermuda and is moving off to the west-northwest at 15 mph. The storm is expected to pass well east of the U.S. mainland and west of Bermuda.

Forecasters say the hurricane has maximum sustained winds of 130 mph, making it a Category 4 hurricane. The NHC expects some fluctuations in Humberto's intensity Monday before it begins to weaken. At its peak, Hurricane Humberto had maximum sustained winds of 160 mph.

What's next:

Humberto will move northward until Tuesday evening, when it will begin to take a gradual turn to the northeast.

The backstory:

Hurricane Humberto formed on Friday, becoming the third Atlantic hurricane of the 2025 Atlantic hurricane season.

Will Hurricane Humberto impact Florida?

Local perspective:

Hurricane Humberto is expected to produce life-threatening rip currents along East Coast beaches beginning Monday, according to the NHC.

Big picture view:

Bermuda is under a Tropical Storm Watch, with tropical storm conditions possible there by Tuesday.

Life-threatening surf conditions are also expected to impact portions of the northern Leeward Islands, the Virgin Islands, Puerto Rico and Bermuda throughout much of this week.

2025 Atlantic Hurricane Season

Dig deeper:

It's been a busy few weeks in the Atlantic with Hurricane Gabrielle first, and now Hurricane Humberto and Tropical Storm Imelda ongoing simultaneously several hundred miles apart.

The Atlantic hurricane season began on June 1 and runs through Nov. 30.