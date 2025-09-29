Orlando weather: Tropical Storm Imelda to bring dangerous impacts to Florida coast

The Brief The FOX 35 Storm Team has designated Monday as a Weather Impact Day, as Tropical Storm Imelda moves north, parallel to Florida's East Coast. The storm is expected to bring impacts including multiple rounds of high waves, heavy rain, strong wind gusts, and dangerous surf and rip currents. Imelda will make its closest pass to Florida on Monday night and the early hours of Tuesday morning.



The FOX 35 Storm Team has designated Monday as a Weather Impact Day, as Tropical Storm Imelda moves north, parallel to Florida's East Coast, bringing multiple rounds of waves and rain.

Here's a look at what to expect from the weather on Monday, as well as a look ahead to the rest of the week.

What will the weather look like today?

What To Expect:

Even though Tropical Storm Imelda isn't making landfall in the United States, we'll still feel impacts.

CLICK TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX LOCAL APP

When it comes to the timing, the worst conditions will take place late Monday afternoon and evening, lasting into the overnight.

Gusty showers and downpours are likely, especially near the coast.

The same will be true for our winds, with the strongest gusts near the coast and at the beaches. Plan for gusts up to 35–40 mph at beaches and closer to 25–30 mph for inland areas. This has led to a Wind Advisory being issued for coastal sections of Brevard and Volusia counties.

Image 1 of 2 ▼

A High Surf Advisory is also in place for all of our Central Florida beaches Monday. Surf will be very rough today as breakers reach 6–10 feet, which could lead to moderate beach and dune erosion. There is a high threat of dangerous rip currents for Monday, as well. Local officials are strongly urging everyone to stay out of the waters.

Image 1 of 3 ▼

What will the weather look like tonight?

What's next:

Winds will really ramp up Monday evening and into overnight as Tropical Storm Imelda makes its closest pass to Florida.

Waves of rain will continue into the predawn hours of Tuesday morning.

Image 1 of 2 ▼

What will the weather look like for the rest of the week?

Looking Ahead:

As Tropical Storm Imelda is pulled away from shore, a lot of tropical moisture will get pulled away to the north and east, as well.

This means lower humidity and chances of rain will take shape through midweek, giving way to a brief but pleasant stretch of weather until roughly Wednesday.

SIGN-UP FOR FOX 35'S BREAKING NEWS, DAILY NEWS NEWSLETTERS

Rain and storm chances will gradually pick back up towards the end of this week and into the weekend. The rip current risk will remain high for much of the week, along with wave heights remaining higher than normal through roughly Thursday and possibly Friday.

Tracking Tropica Storm Imelda

Dig deeper:

As of 5 a.m. Monday, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) says Tropical Storm Imelda is located about 60 miles south of the Great Abaco Island and about 295 miles southeast of Cape Canaveral, Florida.

Forecasters say Imelda is moving toward the north near 8 mph, and a generally northward motion is expected to continue today.

Maximum sustained winds for the storm are near 45 mph with higher gusts, and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 175 miles, primarily east of the center.

The estimated minimum central pressure of the storm is 996 mb.

On Tuesday, the NHC says Imelda is expected to turn sharply to the east-northeast.

On the forecast track, the center of the system is expected to move across the northwestern Bahamas Monday and then turn east-northeastward, moving away from the southeastern U.S. by the middle part of this week.

Gradual strengthening of Imelda is forecast, and the storm could become a hurricane on Tuesday.