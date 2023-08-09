5 Florida cities ranked as most popular homebuyer destinations in the U.S.

article

The journey to homeownership can be short for some and long for many. With many factors at play — interest rates, number of home listings, prices of homes — U.S. residents are finding themselves priced out of their current markets.

Rather than sit and sulk, many are casting a broader net in preparation to leave the cities they grew up in and currently work in order to buy their dream home.

A recent report from Redfin highlights the latest trends surrounding what cities most people are looking to move to and what cities people are looking to leave.

The most popular destination for relocating homebuyers is Las Vegas. Many people looking to relocate to Vegas are from Los Angeles, CA.

Why? The median home price in Vegas is $412,000 which is less than half the price of a home in Los Angeles.

Vegas topped number one for most popular homebuyer destinations, followed by five Florida cities that also made the cut.

Most popular Florida cities homebuyers are looking to move to

The third most popular homebuyer destination people are looking to move to is Tampa, followed by Orlando.

North Port-Sarasota was ranked sixth, Cape Coral was ranked seventh, and Miami was ranked ninth.

Aside from Cape Coral, the top origin of those homebuyers are from New York. For Cape Coral, most of the homebuyers looking to migrate are from Chicago.

Top 10 Metros Homebuyers Are Leaving

1. San Francisco, CA

2. New York, NY

3. Los Angeles, CA

4. Washington D.C.

5. Chicago, IL

6. Boston, MA

7. Seattle, WA

8. Hartford, CT

9. Denver, CO and Detroit, MI