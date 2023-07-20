Here are the least, most expensive places to rent in the Orlando metro area: Report

article

Rent and mortgages are on the rise and there aren't too many clear signs that prices will be turning around anytime soon. According to a Zumper report, the median rent for a one-bedroom in the Orlando metro area was $1,680 last month.

That same report ranked the cities in the Orlando metro area with the least and most expensive rents. Clermont, Orlando, and Palm Coast have the highest rents while cities such as Deltona, Titusville, and Leesburg have the lowest rents.

Most expensive cities to rent in Orlando

Clermont was ranked as the most expensive city to live with a one-bedroom priced at $1,700. Orlando was the second most expensive with rent at $1,630, followed by Palm Coast having the third-priciest rent at $1,600.

The report also found that Clermont saw a rent increase of about 2.4% last month, making it the third metro Orlando city with the largest rent increase.

Least expensive cities to live in Orlando

Deltona was the most affordable city to live with one-bedrooms priced at $1,090, followed by Leesburg and Titusville both tied for second with rents both at $1,100. Ocala was ranked third with rent at $1,210.

When it came to the fastest-growing cities year over year, Deltona had the fastest-growing rent, up 28.2% since July 2022. Daytona Beach also saw rent climb by 27.6%, making it second, followed by Ocala with rent up 21%.

Here's the full list of median rent prices in the Orlando metro area:

Clermont - $1,700 Orlando - $1,630 Palm Coast - $1,600 Sanford - $1,520 Winter Park - $1,500 Melbourne - $1,480 Kissimmee - $1,460 Altamonte Springs - $1,340 Daytona Beach - $1,340 Palm Bay - $1,340 Port Orange - $1,300 Ocala - $1,210 Leesburg - $1,100 Titusville - $1,100 Deltona - $1,090



