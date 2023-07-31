Nearly 500-square-foot Florida home on the market with whopping $4.35 million price tag

On the west coast of Florida is a home that stands out among the rest – and it's for a reason you might not think.

A one-bedroom, one-bathroom home is on the market in Nokomis, a town nestled in between Venice and Siesta Key – but its price tag is what's making headlines. The 472-square-foot home is on the market for a whopping $4.35 million, according to the listing on Zillow.

While the cottage is less than 500 square feet, it sits on about half an acre on Casey Key Road. Not to mention this home also comes with over 100 feet of direct beach access via stairs.

According to the listing, there's a building code on barrier islands that make it difficult to renovate the existing structure and make "adding on to the current structure impossible."

In 2017, the property was last purchased for just over $360,000 and listed for sale in March 2023 at $4.5 million.

The listing is held by Valerie Dall'Acqua and Lisa Napolitano of Premier Sotheby's International Realty. Click here to check out photos of the listing and see more information.