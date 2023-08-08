5 Central Florida restaurants forced to temporarily close for health violations: report

Five Central Florida restaurants had to shut down temporarily after health inspectors found they were not operating in compliance with all state sanitation and safety laws, according to recent inspection reports provided by the Florida Department of Business & Professional Regulation.

The local restaurants were cited for having at least 10 violations, including high-priority violations which could contribute directly to a foodborne illness or injury.

Brick and Fire Pizza

The Orange County restaurant located at 1621 S Orange Ave. in Orlando was shut down after it was cited for 19 violations during an Aug. 3 routine inspection.

Live, small flying insects in the kitchen and food prep area, roach activity, and an employee touching ready-to-eat food with their bare hands were among the high-priority violations.

The restaurant later met inspection standards during a follow-up visit.

Mr Quick Restaurant

Mr Quick Restaurant, located at 5615 W Colonial Drive in Orlando, temporarily closed after health inspectors found 13 violations during a routine inspection on Aug. 2.

The restaurant was cited for two high-priority violations after inspectors found 10 rodent droppings in a storage room and the chlorine sanitizer for the dish machine was found not at proper minimum strength.

It later reopened after meeting inspection standards during a follow-up visit.

Napasorn Thai Restaurant

Napasorn Thai, an Orlando restaurant located at 56 E Pine St Unit 100 was temporarily shut down after a July 31 inspection revealed 26 violations.

Live roaches, raw food not properly stored, and food time/temperature concerns were among the high-priority violations.

It has since reopened after meeting inspection standards during a follow-up visit.

Brisas Del Mar

Brisas Del Mar, a Mexican cuisine located at 360 US 441 S in Lady Lake, was temporarily shut down after inspectors discovered 47 violations during an Aug. 2 inspection.

Live, small flying insects – 75 of them to be exact – found in the food prep and storage area, a live roach on the cookline, and raw food stored over/not properly separated from ready-to-eat food were among the high-priority violations.

The restaurant later met inspection standards during a follow-up visit.

The Current Seafood Counter

The Current Seafood Counter, located at 212 W 1 St STE 1030 in Sanford, was temporarily closed after inspectors found 10 violations, including 15 live roaches and food time/temperature concerns.

It reopened after meeting inspection standards during a follow-up visit.