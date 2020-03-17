4 Rivers Smokehouse, The COOP announce drive-thru service at all locations in response to coronavirus

article

In response to the coronavirus pandemic, 4 Rivers announced that their smokehouses and the COOP will officer "pop-up" drive-thru stations at all of its locations, except for the one in Downtown, starting Wednesday, March 18.

With this, they said that the chain has temporarily suspended all dine-in service.

Those who order through the pop-up drive-thru stations can also order in advance online at 4rsmokehouse.com, through the 4Rivers app, or by calling 844-474-8377. Those who want to order from The Coop in advance can visit thecoopwp.com or call 407-THE-COOP.

During this time, both 4 Rivers and The Coop will offer streamlined menus that include the most popular items.

“As the effects of the coronavirus continue to unfold, our hearts and prayers go out to all who have been affected,” said John Rivers, Founder/CEO of 4R Restaurant Group. “Our top priority is and will remain the health and safety of our valued guests and beloved team members, so we have decided to offer these new “pop-up” drive-thrus in lieu of in-store service. The situation with COVID-19 is evolving quickly, and we will continue to modify our business model as needed through consultation with health professionals, and communicate changes to our loyal guests.”

