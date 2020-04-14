4 Rivers offering family meals to-go as the coronavirus pandemic continues

article

To help families eat well during the coronavirus pandemic, 4 Rivers Smokehouse is now offering to-go 'All Family' meals at all its locations except the one in Downtown Orlando, according to a news release.

The oven-ready All Family meals will rotate daily and vary by location. The meals can feed between two to six people and include options such as lasagna, chicken enchilada casserole, broccoli and chicken casserole, ziti and Italian sausage, meatloaf and chicken alfredo.

“These recipes are favorites from our family tradition of Sunday night dinner with the kids," said Chef John Rivers, 4R Restaurant group founder and CEO. “Meal planning can be challenging, especially during a crisis. However, our ability to gather together regularly around the dinner table is an important part of building the tight relationship that is essential to a family."

4 Rivers is also offering a discount for first responders, frontline healthcare workers, and group meal delivery service, according to the news release.

“Their service and sacrifice during these unprecedented times are beyond admirable and we’re proud to offer a discount on their orders at all 4 Rivers Smokehouses as well as The COOP,” Rivers said.

First responders and frontline healthcare workers can enter the promo code 4RHEROE$ when ordering online and must present a valid ID at pick-up.

People can place orders online, through the app, or call 844-474-8377.

4 Rivers is reportedly also offering a “Q For The Community” program, delivering groups of pre-set meals to neighborhoods, church groups, schools or businesses.

