Winn-Dixie surprises healthcare workers, first responders by paying for groceries

Winn-Dixie thanked some healthcare professionals and first responders in Central Florida this week by taking care of their grocery bills!

Southeastern Grocers, the parent company of Winn-Dixie, said they were inspired to give back to those working at the frontlines during the coronavirus outbreak because of the generosity shown by actor Tyler Perry.

"Last week, filmmaker and actor Tyler Perry surprised every single Winn-Dixie customer in Louisiana by paying for his or her groceries during each store’s senior and high-risk shopper hour," the company said in a press release. "Following this incredible act of kindness, Perry challenged others to also pay it forward. Challenge Accepted!"

On Monday night, Southeastern Grocers surprised thousands of community heroes by paying for their groceries during the healthcare professionals and first responders shopping hour at several of their stores, including Central Florida-area Winn-Dixie supermarkets!

Video captured the reactions of the many grateful workers.

"Your groceries are on Winn-Dixie. Thanks for everything you do," an employee tells one healthcare worker.

"Are you serious? Oh, God bless you!" she said.