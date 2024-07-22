4 juvenile's busted in burglary operation: Sanford Police

A burglary prevention operation led by Sanford Police arrested four juveniles for allegedly breaking into vehicles.

With the recent increase in vehicle burglaries in the City of Sanford, the Sanford Police Neighborhood Response Unit and Criminal Investigations Section conducted a burglary prevention operation on Friday evening.

Police said investigators noticed four males outside an apartment complex past midnight, who ran off once they realized they were being watched.

Investigators detained the four individuals temporarily to ask them why they were loitering in the area, and they could not give a reason.

This investigatory stop led to the arrest of these four juveniles for a vehicle burglary they previously committed.

According to the Sanford police, detectives determined that the four males did not live in the apartment complex, and were in possession of burglary tools such as a window breaker and stolen property from a vehicle burglarized from the same location.

All four individuals were arrested on burglary and theft charges, said police.

There are additional charges:

Two were arrested for possession of burglary tools.

Two were arrested on charges related to providing a false name to police.

Two were on probation and were arrested for violation of probation.

The Sanford Police Department has three tips to make sure your vehicle doesn't get broken into: