Woman allegedly steals 8 pairs of jeans from Sanford Old Navy

The Sanford Police Department is working to identify a woman who allegedly stole eight pairs of jeans from Old Navy last week.

The alleged theft happened on July 9 at 1701 WP Ball Blvd. in Sanford.

The woman is accused of hiding four pairs of jeans inside her tote bag, and the other four were hidden underneath her shirt.

The Sanford Police Department is looking for a woman who allegedly stole eight pairs of jeans from Old Navy. (Photo: Sanford Police Department)

She left the store without paying for the pants, police added.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact the Sanford Police Department.