36-year-old Melbourne woman dies after being hit by Brightline train on Christmas Eve, police say

A 36-year-old woman was struck and killed by a Brightline train in Melbourne on Christmas Eve, police said.

The incident happened near 942 Aurora Road in Melbourne at around 7:30 p.m. on Sunday after it was reported a Brightline train collided with a pedestrian, according to a press release from the Melbourne Police Department.

The pedestrian was identified as Katherine Stimus of Melbourne. Next of kin have been notified.

This incident remains under investigation.

Anyone with information regarding the crash is urged to contact Melbourne PD Detective Jennifer Frost at 321-608-6459.