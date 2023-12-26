36-year-old Melbourne woman dies after being hit by Brightline train on Christmas Eve, police say
MELBOURNE, Fla. - A 36-year-old woman was struck and killed by a Brightline train in Melbourne on Christmas Eve, police said.
The incident happened near 942 Aurora Road in Melbourne at around 7:30 p.m. on Sunday after it was reported a Brightline train collided with a pedestrian, according to a press release from the Melbourne Police Department.
The pedestrian was identified as Katherine Stimus of Melbourne. Next of kin have been notified.
This incident remains under investigation.
RELATED HEADLINES:
- Woman killed, 4 men injured in Christmas Eve shooting in Orange County, deputies say
- Florida family, gifts salvaged by ‘human chain’ after car ends up in ditch off I-95: ‘Christmas is saved’
- 1 dead in early Christmas morning shooting outside Kissimmee café, deputies say
Anyone with information regarding the crash is urged to contact Melbourne PD Detective Jennifer Frost at 321-608-6459.