1 dead in early Christmas morning shooting outside Kissimmee café, deputies say

A man was found dead outside a café in Kissimmee early Christmas morning, according to the Osceola County Sheriff's Office.

Just before 5 a.m., deputies responded to LUNGO Café at 3626 Vineland Road after a shooting was reported. When they arrived, they found the victim, Terrell Williams, dead at the location, deputies said.

Detectives are working with the Medical Examiner's Office to determine Williams' cause of death.

Deputies said this appears to be an isolated incident.

This is an active investigation.