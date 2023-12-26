Woman killed, 4 men injured in Christmas Eve shooting in Orange County, deputies say

A 25-year-old woman was shot and killed and four other men were injured in a shooting on Christmas Eve, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

At around 2 a.m., deputies responded to the 2800 block of Sudman Way due to a shooting, a press release stated. Upon arrival, they found four men and a woman, Stephanie Diane Cortes, who had been shot, deputies said. Cortes was pronounced dead on scene and the four men were transported to the hospital, according to the sheriff’s office.

The shooting is believed to be a targeted incident, according to investigators. Deputies are still trying to determine whether any of those shot are suspects in this case and whether anyone is outstanding, deputies said.

No other details have been shared at this time.



