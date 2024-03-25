3 young girls reported missing from Orlando

Stream FOX 35 News:

Three young girls have been reported missing from Orlando, according to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

The three kids were last seen on March 18 and were reported missing three days later by the Department of Children and Families.

They may be in the company of their mother, 28-year-old Alexius Neandra Baker, officials said.

Three missing children may be in the company of Alexius Neandra Baker, 28. (Photo: National Center for Missing & Exploited Children)

Their last possible location may have been North Carolina. They are traveling in a silver 2018 Honda Civic with Texas plate RFP9721.

Anyone with information about this case is urged to contact the Orlando Police Department at 321-235-5300 or call 911.

Here's more information about the missing children:

Jacqueline D Leonard

Name: Jacqueline Leonard

Age: 2 years old

Missing since: March 18

Jacqueline D Leonard, 2, has been reported missing since March 18. (Photo: National Center for Missing & Exploited Children)

Summer Mercelin

Name: Summer Mercelin

Age: 6 years old

Missing since: March 18

Summer Mercelin, 6, has been reported missing since March 18. (Photo: National Center for Missing & Exploited Children)

Justyce Leonard

Name: Justyce Leonard

Age: Newborn

Missing since: March 18

Justyce Leonard has been reported missing since March 18. (Photo: National Center for Missing & Exploited Children)

This is a developing story.