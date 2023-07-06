3-year-old hit, killed by car after wandering away from Florida home, deputies say

A Florida toddler is dead after being hit by a vehicle early Thursday morning, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.

Shortly before 3:30 a.m., deputies were called out to Sheldon Road near Brennan Circle after learning a 3-year-old had been hit by a vehicle.

The child was taken to St. Joseph's Hospital and was pronounced dead, according to deputies.

Within one hour, deputies found the parents after searching the community and finding an open door at the Valencia Apartments. The parents had been looking for the child, deputies said.

"This is a horrific scene even for our most seasoned deputies, Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister said in a statement."As parents, the only place you expect your child should be at 3:30 a.m. is safe and sleeping in their bed. This is a nightmare for everyone involved."

The driver of the vehicle stayed at the scene and is cooperating with the investigation. At this time, no one is facing any criminal charges, officials said.