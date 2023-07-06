Man dies in shooting at Orange County apartments, deputies say

A man in his 30s was shot and killed in at apartment complex in Orange County early Thursday, authorities said.

Shortly after 2:30 a.m., deputies responded to a 911 call at the Palmetto at Lakeside apartment complex on South Rio Grande Avenue and found a man who had been shot. He died at the scene.

Image 1 of 3 ▼

The Orange County Sheriff's Office said they do not have any suspect information, other than the suspect likely ran off after the shooting.

No other details were released.