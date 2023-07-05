72-year-old man killed in Lake County boat accident, FWC says

article

A 72-year-old man was killed during a boat accident near a ramp in Lake County on Wednesday, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission said.

Around 5 p.m., the FWC responded to a call from the Lake County Sheriff's Office regarding a single vessel, single occupant boat accident on Lake Harris Tavares next the Hickory Point Boat Ramp.

A witness told FWC they saw an unoccupied vessel adjacent on rocks next to the boat ramp. When the witness came closer to the boat, they saw a man face down in the water.

The man's wife was notified about the incident and confirmed there was no one else on the boat.

The incident remains under investigation.