72-year-old man killed in Lake County boat accident, FWC says

By FOX 35 News Staff
Published 
Lake County
FOX 35 Orlando
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. - A 72-year-old man was killed during a boat accident near a ramp in Lake County on Wednesday, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission said. 

Around 5 p.m., the FWC responded to a call from the Lake County Sheriff's Office regarding a single vessel, single occupant boat accident on Lake Harris Tavares next the Hickory Point Boat Ramp. 

A witness told FWC they saw an unoccupied vessel adjacent on rocks next to the boat ramp. When the witness came closer to the boat, they saw a man face down in the water. 

The man's wife was notified about the incident and confirmed there was no one else on the boat. 

The incident remains under investigation. 