2-year-old killed in Brevard County crash was not secured in child restraint, Florida troopers say

A 2-year-old boy was killed and three others were hurt in a crash Wednesday afternoon in Brevard County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said the toddler was not secured in a child restraint when the SUV he was a passenger in ran off the road on US Highway 192 and Radar Road. Troopers said the driver – a 38-year-old woman – lost control of the vehicle, then overcorrected, causing the SUV to flip over several times.

The young boy was thrown from the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene, FHP said.

The woman and two other passengers – 5 and 7-year-old boys – were taken to a hospital with minor injuries. They were all wearing seatbelts, FHP said.

The occupants of the vehicle were all from Lawrenceville, Georgia.

The crash remains under investigation.