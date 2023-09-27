Accused serial burglar arrested in Orlando after serving time for committing burglaries

A Central Florida man is back in jail accused of committing the same crimes that had him locked up as recently as last year.

Alberto Weaver, 49, is facing several charges for breaking into or trying to break into several homes in Orlando's Delaney Park neighborhood. The alleged crimes happened between May and August.

"It is disappointing that he's out doing the crime again, and it doesn't seem like he's learned his lesson," Kristin Wiesenfeld told FOX 35.

Weaver targeted her home back in March 2019 and broke into her garage.

"After he broke in, he was inside for a little bit and then came back out a couple of minutes later with my husband's bicycle and rolled away," Wiesenfeld said.

Two months later, Orlando police officers arrested him after breaking into another home nearby. Police say Weaver spent nearly two years and four months in state prison for those two burglaries. He was released in March 2022.

"Being that he continues to get arrested and then released, he's probably going to keep doing this until something else changes," Wiesenfeld said.

As of Wednesday evening, Weaver remained in the Orange County jail on a $14,650 bond.

Florida Department of Corrections records show Weaver has spent a combined 14 years in prison with his criminal record dating back to 1997.