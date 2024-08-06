3 winning lottery tickets worth combined $83K sold in Central Florida

Stream FOX 35:

Three winning Florida Lottery tickets worth a combined $83,000 were sold in Central Florida for Monday night's Fantasy 5 drawing.

According to the Florida Lottery, four total tickets worth $27,614.41 matched the winning numbers for Monday evening's drawing: 3-7-10-19-22. Three of the tickets were sold in Central Florida, while the fourth was sold in St. Petersburg.

Here's where the winning tickets were sold:

Lady Lake: Winn Dixie, 944 Bichara Blvd.

Kissimmee: 7-Eleven, 2360 Pleasant Hill Road

St. Cloud: Murphy USA, 4480 13th St. (Quick Pick ticket)

St. Petersburg: Mobile Gas and Convenience Store, 5797 38th Ave. N

Related article

No winning tickets for the Fantasy 5 midday drawing were sold.

STAY CONNECTED: Download the FOX 35 News app for latest breaking news alerts

Fantasy 5 drawings are held daily at 1:05 p.m. and 11:15 p.m.

Winners have 180 days from the draw date to claim their prize.