3 winning lottery tickets worth combined $83K sold in Central Florida

Published  August 6, 2024 12:52pm EDT
Three winning Florida Lottery tickets worth a combined $83,000 were sold in Central Florida for Monday night's Fantasy 5 drawing. 

According to the Florida Lottery, four total tickets worth $27,614.41 matched the winning numbers for Monday evening's drawing: 3-7-10-19-22. Three of the tickets were sold in Central Florida, while the fourth was sold in St. Petersburg. 

Here's where the winning tickets were sold:

  • Lady Lake: Winn Dixie, 944 Bichara Blvd.
  • Kissimmee: 7-Eleven, 2360 Pleasant Hill Road
  • St. Cloud: Murphy USA, 4480 13th St. (Quick Pick ticket)
  • St. Petersburg: Mobile Gas and Convenience Store, 5797 38th Ave. N

No winning tickets for the Fantasy 5 midday drawing were sold. 

Fantasy 5 drawings are held daily at 1:05 p.m. and 11:15 p.m. 

Winners have 180 days from the draw date to claim their prize. 