Video of 3-legged Florida alligator spotted outside Topgolf goes viral

A three-legged alligator in Florida is now a TikTok sensation after a video went viral of its visit to Topgolf recently.

"Tell me this is not the most Florida ******** thing you've ever seen right now," Amanda Leigh Demuth says, who captured the video on Aug. 24 at a Topgolf in Fort Myers. Demuth, 28, told FOX News she began filming the large reptile as she arrived to the venue. She later posted the video onto TikTok.

In the 25-second clip, Demuth asks the gator if it would like to "whack some golf balls." Once she realizes the gator is missing a front leg, her tone changes.

"That’s really sad," Demuth can be heard saying in the video. "That’s actually heartbreaking. Now I feel bad for taking a video of you."

As she gets closer, the gator gets spooked and turns away.

The video has been viewed more than two million times on TikTok.

Demuth, who is a bartender in Southwest Florida, said she never expected the video to go as viral as it has.

"I actually had to shut my notifications off for TikTok because of the overwhelming responses," she said. "It’s been shared along to other social media platforms like Instagram Reels and etc. It’s definitely shocking and kind of funny."

Experts warn never to get this close to a gator – no matter how many legs they have.