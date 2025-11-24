3 killed in Indian River County shooting: What we know

The Brief Three people died in a deputy-involved shooting in Vero Beach last week. In the shooting, an Indian River deputy and the shooting suspect both died. A second deputy who was shot and was released from the hospital and is recovering.



Three people died from a shooting that occurred last Friday while deputies were serving an eviction notice in Vero Beach.

In this shooting – which involved deputies with the Indian River County Sheriff's Office – a deputy, a locksmith and the suspect died.

What we know:

The shooting occurred on Nov. 21 at Bermuda Club – a gated community in Vero Beach, Florida – along AIA – while deputies were serving an eviction notice.

The sheriff's office said the deputies – with the office's Legal Process Civil Unit – were issuing an eviction notice to Michael Halberstam. The sheriff's office received seven calls for service – almost all from Halberstam's mom this month. Halberstam's mom was also on the scene during the shooting.

As the two deputies, one sergeant and a locksmith were in the entryway of the home, the suspect, Halberstam, grabbed a gun and began shooting at the deputies randomly, Indian River Sheriff Eric Flowers said.

- Terri Sweeting-Mashkow

Terri Sweeting-Mashkow, 37, – a deputy with the sheriff's office for 25 years – died on the scene from her injuries. It's not known where Sweeting-Mashkow was shot or if she fired her service weapon at Haberstam.

Sheriff Flowers described Mashkow as an "amazing deputy" with a "beautiful heart."

Sweeting-Mashkow is the second line of duty death in the sheriff's office's 100-year history. Following her death, she received a promotion to sergeant.

Deputy Terri Mashkow, 47, was killed in a Nov. 21 shooting that occurred when deputies served an eviction notice at a Vero Beach home.

Sweeting-Mashkow was a devoted deputy, a loving mother, wife and a dedicated public servant – as she was a part of the K9 1 Training & Consulting and H.A.L.O. No-Kill Rescue family. Following her death, H.A.L.O. No-Kill Rescue and K9 1 Training & Consulting hosted a joint fundraiser to support her family during this time of loss.

"Terri embraced every dog she met with the same compassion and commitment she brought to her service as a deputy, with a big heart, gentle strength, and unwavering loyalty. Her loss is felt deeply across Indian River County, the animal rescue community, and all who had the privilege of knowing her," H.A.L.O. said.

- David Long

David Long, 76, was the locksmith on the scene. He was in critical condition following the shooting and died from his injuries on Sunday after being transported to the hospital.

David Long, 76, a locksmith died in a Nov. 21 shooting while assisting an eviction notice with Indian River County deputies.

Sheriff Eric Flowers released a statement after Long's death, saying, "Our hearts are broken once again by this tragic news. David Long was a resident of our community, a dedicated professional who was simply doing his job when he was caught in an unthinkable act of violence. His loss, following Sergeant Mashkow's, is a reminder of the sacrifices made, not just by our sworn deputies, but by the everyday heroes who assist us. We extend our deepest sympathies to his family and friends during this incredibly difficult time."

Michael Halberstam, 37, shot at Indian River deputies when the came to his mother's residence for an eviction notice on Nov. 21. He died on Nov. 22.

- Michael Halberstam

The suspect, Michael Halberstam, 37, died on Saturday, Nov. 22 – one day after the shooting. Following the incident, Halberstam was transported to the hospital with critical injuries.

Flowers said Halberstam has two previous charges out of Virginia—a 2006 narcotics charge and a 2015 misdemeanor assault charge. According to officials, Halberstam was fired from his job at UPS.

Investigators also discovered "strange posts" from Halberstam on social media, Flowers said. Halberstam reportedly made "terrible" comments about his former employer, and he had also posted "negative items" about the sheriff’s office on his Facebook page.

1 injured, 2 not injured in shooting

- Tino Arizpe

Indian River Deputy Tino Arizpe was shot in the shoulder during the shooting. He was released from the hospital on Sunday, Nov. 23 and is at home recovering, the sheriff's office said.

- Gary Farless

Sgt. Gary Farless was not injured in the shooting. Sheriff Flowers said Farless did fire his weapon at Halberstam.

- Halberstam's mom

The suspect's mom was not hurt in the shooting, the sheriff's office said. The mom was on scene, but outside the home during the eviction, which is standard, the sheriff said on Nov. 21.