Terri Mashkow: What we know about Indian River County deputy killed in duty

The Brief An Indian River County deputy died in a Vero Beach shooting on Nov. 21. Terri Mashkow, 47, was killed when a suspect fired at deputies who came to serve an eviction notice. The sheriff's office said her death will be felt forever.



An Indian River County deputy gave the ultimate sacrifice, officials said, when she died in the line of duty on Friday morning.

Deputy Terri Mashkow, 47, was killed in a Nov. 21 shooting that occurred when deputies served an eviction notice at a Vero Beach home.

Three Indian River County deputies were shot in a shooting on Nov. 21, 2025.

Mashkow's death is one that the sheriff's office will feel forever, Indian River County Sheriff Eric Flowers said.

What we know:

Terri Mashkow, 47, worked with the Indian River County Sheriff's Office for 25 years.

After starting out as a dispatcher, Mashkow transferred to the sheriff's office's Legal Process Civil Unit in 2023.

Deputy Terri Mashkow, 47, was killed in a Nov. 21 shooting that occurred when deputies served an eviction notice at a Vero Beach home.

Sheriff Flowers described Mashkow as an "amazing deputy" with a "beautiful heart."

Flowers called Mashkow's family on Friday to tell them about her death.

"I’m absolutely heartbroken. I’ve worked my entire career with Terri," Flowers said.

Mashkow's death is the second Indian River County deputy in the line of duty death in 100 years.

What happened to Terri Mashkow?

Deputy Mashkow responded to a "standard" call for service for an eviction in Bermuda Club – a gated community in Vero Beach – along AIA. Another deputy, a sergeant with the sheriff's office and a locksmith were also on the scene to conduct the eviction.

As they entered the home, the homeowner's son – Michael Halberstam – fired randomly at the deputies, the sheriff's office said.

One deputy was hit in the shoulder. But, Mashkow's injuries were fatal.

The sergeant was not injured, and the locksmith is in critical condition, the sheriff said Nov. 21.

Image 1 of 5 ▼ Three Indian River County deputies were shot in a shooting on Nov. 21, 2025.

What's next:

The sheriff's office continues to investigate the shooting. It's not known at this time if Mashkow fired her weapon, the sheriff said.