Suspect dies following Indian River County shooting that killed deputy, officials say

The suspect involved in a shooting that killed a deputy and injured two others in Indian River County on Friday has died, according to the Indian River County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies said the suspect, Michael Habersham, was initially transported to the hospital in critical condition after the incident before he later died Saturday afternoon.

The shooting occurred at Bermuda Club, which is a gated community in Vero Beach. Officials had been called to the home to serve an eviction, according deputies. Officials said three deputies and a locksmith were in the entranceway of the home when Habersham picked up a gun and began firing.

Deputy Terri Sweeting-Mashkow was killed in the shooting. Another deputy was shot in the shoulder and is expected to recover. The locksmith was shot and taken to a hospital in critical condition. The third deputy was not struck, officials said.

The Indian River County Sheriff's Office said on Saturday that Sweeting-Mashkow has been posthumously promoted to Sergeant with the department.

A time for Sweeting-Mashkow's funeral service has not yet been announced.