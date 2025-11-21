1 deputy dead in Indian River County shooting: 'Our team will feel this forever'

The Brief Indian River County deputies were involved in a shooting Friday morning. Gov. Ron DeSantis said three deputies were shot. The situation is being closely monitored, DeSantis said.



One Indian River County deputy was killed, and two others were shot when attempting to serve an eviction notice on Friday morning.

"What an awful day," Sheriff Eric Flowers said Nov. 21, beginning a press conference to speak about the death of his colleague of 25 years. Flowers also provided an update about a deputy and sergeant who were involved in the incident as well as the shooting suspect – who is in critical condition.

One Indian River County deputy died in a shooting that took place Friday morning in Vero Beach in Indian River County, which is about 102 miles southeast of Orlando.

The shooting occurred at Bermuda Club – a gated community in Vero Beach – along AIA – when deputies were serving an eviction. A locksmith – who has not been named – was on the scene as well.

The resident of the home was evicting her son, Michael Halverstam – who was born in 1988 – from the home.

While deputies were in the entry way, Halverstam began "indiscriminately firing at our deputies on scene," Flowers said.

In the shooting, deputy Terri Mashkow, 47, died.

She "gave the ultimate sacrifice today and was killed in the line of duty," Flowers said. Mashkow's death is the second line of duty death the sheriff's office has experienced in its 100 years.

Who is Terri Mashkow?

Terri Mashkow started her career with the Indian River County Sheriff's Office as a dispatcher 25 years ago. In 2023, she moved to the legal process civil unit. It's not clear at this time if Mashkow fired her weapon.

"I’m absolutely heartbroken. I’ve worked my entire career with Terri," Flowers said.

He called Mashkow's family to tell them about her death.

Mashkow was described as an "amazing deputy" with a "youthful heart."

"Our team will feel this forever. … She will be missed," he said.

What does the sheriff's office know about the suspect?

The sheriff's office received seven calls for service to Halverstam's residence this month, Flowers said. Before this month, they had never heard from him. Most of the calls were from Halverstam's mom about her son, the sheriff said.

Flowers said Halverstam was not initially on their radar.

"This was a standard call for service," Flowers said. "…This was an everyday call for eviction. The regular duties that our deputies bravely do everyday."

However, based on information from the sheriff's office's Real-Time Crime Center, Halverstam reportedly had posted negative comments about the sheriff’s office. He was also recently fired and wrote negative comments about his employer on social media, Flowers said.

He has a 2006 narcotics charge and a 2015 misdemeanor assault charge – both out of Virginia.

Halverstam is currently in critical condition and in surgery, Flowers reported.

Who else was involved in the shooting?

According to Sheriff Flowers, three others were involved in the shooting.

One deputy was shot in the shoulder. A sergeant with the sheriff's office was not injured, but did fire his weapon.

A locksmith was also shot and is currently in critical condition and undergoing surgery.

Florida officials respond

In Jacksonville, Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier started a Nov. 21 press conference with a moment of silence for the "officers that were in the line of duty," he said Nov. 21. "These guys put their lives on the line every single day to keep us safe."

While Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis spoke in Crystal River, he said the situation in Indian River County is being closely monitored.

"We had three officers that had been shot, a suspect. There's just a lot going on," DeSantis said.

What we don't know:

This situation is currently under investigation.

