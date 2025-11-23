Locksmith injured in Indian River County shooting dies, deputies say

article

A local locksmith injured in an Indian River County shooting on Friday has died Sunday, according to deputies.

David Long, 76, was working with officials at a home in Vero Beach to serve an eviction when he was shot by a suspect, officials said. Two deputies were struck in the shooting – Sergeant Terri Sweeting-Mashkow and Deputy Florentino Arizpe. Sweeting-Mashkow died of her injuries and Arizpe was transported to an area hospital where he was later released.

The suspect in the shooting, Michael Hambersham, died of his injuries after being transported to a hospital.

Sheriff Eric Flowers released a statement after the passing of Long: "Our hearts are broken once again by this tragic news. David Long was a resident of our community, a dedicated professional who was simply doing his job when he was caught in an unthinkable act of violence. His loss, following Sergeant Mashkow's, is a reminder of the sacrifices made, not just by our sworn deputies, but by the everyday heroes who assist us. We extend our deepest sympathies to his family and friends during this incredibly difficult time."

A time for Sweeting-Mashkow's and Long's funeral service has not yet been announced.

Deputies said anyone from the community who would like to offer support or resources can contact Jennifer Gelesky at 772-365-1118 or jgelesky@ircsheriff.org