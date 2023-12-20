3 Florida teens break into middle school and steal Roku device, deputies say

Three Florida teens were nabbed after they broke into a middle school and stole a Roku device and drill from the campus, according to deputies.

The three boys, ages 14, 15 and 17, were caught on surveillance camera entering Fox Chapel Middle School in Spring Hill on Saturday, the Hernando County Sheriff's Office said on Facebook. They were all wearing face coverings and were seen carrying a hammer, bat and screwdriver as they allegedly "prowled" through several buildings on campus between 1:30 a.m. and 5:30 a.m.

Deputies said the trio snatched a Roku device and drill from campus. That Roku was eventually found at the house of the 17-year-old two days later, who admitted to entering the school after hours and stealing it in a post-Miranda interview with detectives, deputies said.

He was placed into custody and charged with burglary of an unoccupied structure and possession of burglary tools.

The 17-year-old is a student at Weeki Wachee High School, and so are the other two suspects, deputies said. FOX 35 is choosing not to name the suspects due to their ages.

On Tuesday, detectives spoke with the other two suspects.

The 14-year-old admitted post-Miranda to committing the burglary, but said he didn't have any stolen property in his possession. He was charged with burglary of an unoccupied structure and possession of burglary tools.

Deputies met with the 15-year-old suspect at his house in Spring Hill after he wasn't in school on Tuesday. At first, he denied any involvement in the burglary, but once deputies told him he was ID'ed in surveillance video by his co-defendants and mother, he admitted to his involvement in the burglary. He also told detectives where they could find the rest of the stolen items – in his bedroom, deputies said. He was charged with burglary of an unoccupied structure and possession of burglary tools.

The three boys were released back to their parents and guardians at the direction of the Department of Juvenile Justice.