16-year-old charged with manslaughter in shooting death of Apopka teen: affidavit

The State Attorney's Office is charging a 16-year-old as an adult following the shooting death of an Apopka teenager.

Arden Xavier Torres is facing charges of manslaughter and possession of a firearm by a minor, according to an Orange County arrest affidavit.

He is currently being held in the Orange County jail on a $100,250 bond.

Torres is accused of shooting and killing 18-year-old Jacob Farrell earlier this month. Farrell's parents said Torres and their son knew each other well and was someone he was trying to help.

"They were always telling him to stay away from him, because he’s trouble, we could see," Missy Farrell, the victim's mother, said. "Jacob didn’t see that in him. He always saw the good."

Missy told FOX 35 she heard a gunshot outside her home, and moments later, she was trying to keep her son alive.

Related article

"I was holding my son’s head," Farrell said. "I was trying to wake him up, telling him I love him, don’t you leave me."

The incident remains an ongoing investigation.

Meanwhile, Farrell was an organ donor and is credited with saving four lives.

"I just want him to be remembered for what he gave in the end," Michael Farrell, the victim's father, said. "Even in death, he was giving back life through God."