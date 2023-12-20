Expand / Collapse search

City employee shoots Florida deputy, prompting 'inferno' standoff in Deltona neighborhood: sheriff

DELTONA, Fla. - A man was taken into custody after shooting a Volusia County deputy, prompting a lengthy standoff in Deltona, Wednesday morning, authorities said. 

Volusia Sheriff Mike Chitwood told reporters the incident started over stolen packages of cigarettes. 

The deputy, identified as 25-year-old Ethan Thomas, was taken to a local hospital following a graze wound to his face. His injury is non-life-threatening, and he is reportedly doing OK, the Volusia Sheriff's Office said in a social media post

The hourslong SWAT situation came to an end following an "inferno" at the suspect's home, Chitwood said. 

The suspect, who is a 30-year employee for the City of DeLand, first barricaded himself in his vehicle before later entering his home on Whitehorse Court, where he reportedly had ammunition and rifles.

The suspect's family told deputies that he had been acting erratically for some time. Chitwood said he does not know if mental illness played a factor.

The suspect was alert and conscious when he was removed from the fiery home and is receiving medical treatment.

