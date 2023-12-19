Mother, daughter accused of attacking man who claims he was robbed, stabbed

A mother and daughter are accused of attacking and robbing a man who was trying to help them. That victim was allegedly beaten and stabbed.

According to police, it started at the Baymont Motel on International Speedway Blvd. in Daytona Beach, where the man said he saw two women, later identified as Carla Thomas, 53, and her daughter, Danielle Toliver, 33, working on an SUV.

When the man asked if they needed help, they requested that he assist them with picking up a scooter at another location. According to the man, they asked him to get into their vehicle, and he agreed.

During the drive, he said he fell asleep. At some point, the two women accused him of stealing one of their phones, and they allegedly beat him up, knocking his tooth out. Police said one of them stabbed the man before taking his phone.

After begging to be let out of the vehicle, he was able to escape and asked for a homeowner to call 911. He was taken to Halifax Health Medical Center, where he received stitches to his arm and lip.

Thomas was taken into custody after being identified as a suspect in a photo lineup and is in jail on no bond. Authorities are still looking for Toliver, who has been charged with robbery, aggravated battery, and false imprisonment.